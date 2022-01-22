Police say a man in a rented office in Pennsylvania clubbed the manager to death after she ejected him.

Police say a man living in a rented office in Pennsylvania clubbed the manager to death after she kicked him out.

According to police, the brutal, bloody beating of a woman in a Pennsylvania office building was likely sparked when she asked a man who worked there to leave.

According to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the man, who is now facing murder charges, had been renting space in the Old City office building and may have been living there.

As a result, detectives were looking into the possibility that the suspect, 48-year-old Jeffrey Stepien, killed the female office manager with a pipe after being asked to vacate what was supposed to be an office space on Wednesday afternoon.

The bloody crime occurred in the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

The Inquirer reports that it is located across from historic Carpenters Hall and next to the popular restaurant Buddakan.

Samantha Maag, 31, of Gloucester Township, Camden County, New Jersey, was seated at a reception desk on the eighth floor of the building around 2:15 p.m. when police say Stepien attacked her from behind with a pipe.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Maag was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m.

Maag worked for Regus, a company that provides services such as office and coworking space rentals, among other things.

According to the Inquirer, the entire homicide was captured on surveillance video, and it took place in full view of others on the eighth floor, some of whom called 911 and told operators they were hiding.

Officers responding to the scene said they saw a bloodied Stepien exiting a ground-floor elevator.

They came to a halt and searched his bag, discovering two blood-stained pipes inside.

According to court records cited by the New York Times, he was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a criminal instrument on Thursday morning.

