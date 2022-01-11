Police say a man lured his ex-girlfriend to a remote Pennsylvania trail before shooting her in the head.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Vinny Vella contributed to this article.

Prosecutors in Delaware County said Monday that in October 2020, a Brookhaven man lured his ex-girlfriend to a secluded walking trail along the Chester waterfront, shot her in the head, and left her for dead.

According to the affidavit of probable cause for Hough’s arrest, the 25-year-old has been charged with first-, second-, and third-degree murder in the death of Naima Ishmail, as well as theft for allegedly stealing Ishmail’s car and fleeing the scene.

According to court records, recent DNA results linked Hough to the murder, and charges were filed against him early Monday.

He was kept in custody after being denied bail.

He didn’t appear to have retained legal counsel.

Ishmail’s death, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, was “a premeditated, heinous act of violence.”

On October 7, 2020, a passerby discovered Ishmail lying on the trail near Front and Norris Streets in Chester, according to the affidavit.

She was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the affidavit, Ishmail’s friend later told detectives that they had planned to meet that day but that Ishmail had cancelled at the last minute.

This person told detectives that Ishmail used to date Hough and that they still saw each other on a regular basis.

According to the affidavit, Ishmail was seen picking him up in her gold Chrysler 300 from a home near Hough’s in Brookhaven.

Gunshot residue was discovered on the car’s steering wheel and gear shift after it was recovered in Chester.

Hough was questioned by county detectives in November and submitted DNA for testing, according to the affidavit.

The results of the test showed that Hough’s DNA was present in his vehicle, and his arrest warrant was signed on Thursday.