Police say a man set fire to his house in Dauphin County and then returned later to steal a firearm and other items.

After setting fire to a house in Dauphin County, firefighters had to rescue the homeowner from the burning structure.

Investigators now believe Freeman Jason Walker burglarized the Wisconisco Township home days before and after the fire, despite the fact that police initially suspected arson.

According to online court dockets, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, arson, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, burglary, theft, and other charges were filed against Freeman on Monday.

Walker is charged with setting fire to a home in the 200 block of Center Street on Dec.

According to police, he was 28 years old.

A 62-year-old man was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide any information about the man’s condition.

On Dec. 1, police said Walker broke into the house and stole a “large sum of money.”

the eighteenth

After the fire, he returned to the house and stole a firearm and other valuables.

Walker, a Wisconsin resident, is also accused of starting a fire behind his own house on Nov.

13

According to court records, Walker was denied bail at his arraignment hearing on Monday.

In February, he will have a preliminary hearing.

28th.

