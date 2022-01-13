Police say a man was shot in central Pennsylvania overnight.

Police in central Pennsylvania say a man was shot over night.
According to York police, a 20-year-old man is expected to survive a gunshot wound he received overnight Thursday.
The shooting, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on the 500 block of Maryland Avenue, is still under investigation by York City police.
Police said the 20-year-old victim arrived at York Hospital in a private vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact York City police using one of the following methods:
– Send an email to [email protected] if you have any questions.
– Call Crime Stoppers of York County at 755-TIPS.
– Call the York City Police Department’s Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
717-846-1234 – York City Police Department
– Use CrimeWatch to report a crime.
