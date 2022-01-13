Police say a man was shot in central Pennsylvania overnight.

Police in central Pennsylvania say a man was shot over night.

According to York police, a 20-year-old man is expected to survive a gunshot wound he received overnight Thursday.

The shooting, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on the 500 block of Maryland Avenue, is still under investigation by York City police.

Police said the 20-year-old victim arrived at York Hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact York City police using one of the following methods:

– Send an email to [email protected] if you have any questions.

– Call Crime Stoppers of York County at 755-TIPS.

– Call the York City Police Department’s Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

717-846-1234 – York City Police Department

– Use CrimeWatch to report a crime.

