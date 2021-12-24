Police say a pedestrian has died in a crash in Dauphin County.

According to police, a Dauphin County man died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday evening.

George Slack Jr. was struck by a vehicle around 6:17 p.m. in the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

He was discovered in the westbound lanes of the highway by responding officers, according to police.

The 53-year-old was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries later.

The driver of the car that hit Slack remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed it is urged to contact Det.

717-558-6900, James Glucksman

The Crimewatch website also accepts tips.

