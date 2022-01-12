Police say a Pennsylvania contractor was caught in a sting attempting to entice a child to attend elementary school.

Police say a Pennsylvania contractor was caught in a sting attempting to entice a preteen to attend elementary school.

This week, a Berks County private contractor was arrested after attempting to meet a preteen at a Reading elementary school where he was working, unaware that the girl was an undercover cop.

According to Reading police, Jeremy Kreiser, 34, spoke with the undercover social media account posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Kreiser allegedly had an “inappropriate conversation” with the account on Monday, according to police.

According to police, Kreiser told the account that he was a contractor at the Reading elementary schools.

He tried to persuade the person he thought was a 13-year-old to meet him outside the school where he worked on Tuesday.

Kreiser was arrested when he took “physical steps” toward meeting the teen, according to police.

The school was then notified of the situation by the investigators.

According to online court dockets, Kreiser is charged with contact or communication with a minor-sexual abuse, unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offense, and indecent assault.

The Fleetwood resident was placed in Berks County Jail on (dollar)15,000 bail following his arraignment.

