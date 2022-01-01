Police say a Pennsylvania man will go to court almost two years after a woman fell from the hood of his speeding car.

Police say a Pennsylvania man will appear in court almost two years after a woman fell from the hood of his speeding car.

The York Dispatch, Pa., by Aimee Ambrose

(The New York Times)

A York man is scheduled to appear in court in a few weeks on charges related to a police chase in which a woman was thrown from the hood of a speeding vehicle.

Shawn Bailey, 36, was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and a summary count of harassment in February 2020 after a disagreement.

Bailey had gone to the woman’s house to retrieve his phone, and in the process, he struck her, according to police.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, the woman jumped onto the hood of his car and clung to the windshield wipers as he drove away.

A West Manchester Township police squad car passed Bailey’s vehicle as he approached Roosevelt Avenue, and an officer noticed the woman clinging to the hood.

According to the affidavit, the squad car turned and followed with its lights flashing, but Bailey continued driving.

Bailey allegedly turned onto Wood Street and accelerated to 60 mph before hitting a bump while crossing Atlantic Avenue, according to police.

According to the affidavit, the woman was thrown from the hood and landed in the road, while Bailey allegedly continued driving.

The woman was treated on the spot by emergency personnel.

She had abrasions on her feet and a large bruise under her chin, according to police.

According to court documents, despite the fact that the charges were filed after the incident, Bailey didn’t start facing them in court until July 2021, when he was taken into custody on this case and another from March, which involves charges of fleeing police and reckless driving.

He’ll appear in a York County Common Pleas Court for a hearing in January.

