Police say a Pennsylvania officer was ‘trampled’ during an attack and was taken to the hospital.

Police say a Pennsylvania officer was ‘trampled’ in an attack and was taken to the hospital.

A man from Lehigh County is accused of attempting to break into a Northampton County apartment and then assaulting a responding officer.

After the attack, the officer was taken to the hospital with “visible injuries,” though the severity of the injuries was not specified in court records related to the arrest.

Isaiah Dion Mosley, 29, of Allentown, is charged with six counts, including aggravated assault, strangulation, and criminal trespass, according to court documents.

He was arrested and taken to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail, where he remained as of Monday.

Around 3 p.m., police from Northampton Borough were dispatched.

The 2300 block of Main Street was the scene of a domestic disturbance on Friday.

Mosley is accused of attempting to break down an apartment door and was refusing to leave when police arrived, according to police.

According to court records, Officer Geoffrey Perry told Mosley to come down the stairs to speak with him and waited for him at the bottom.

According to court records, Perry and witnesses claimed Mosley walked down the stairs, lunged at him, and pushed him.

Mosley is accused of grabbing Perry and flinging him to the ground like a bear.

According to police, Mosley punched Perry in the head and face, and choked him at one point.

According to court records, Mosley attacked and “trampled” the officer while Perry was telling him to calm down and come talk to him.

When two more officers arrived on scene, Perry was still on the ground and had one of Mosley’s hands in handcuffs, according to the department.

According to court records, Mosley told police he had the right to resist “illegal” arrest by any means possible, short of killing an officer.

Mosley had a few cuts, but police said he refused medical attention.

Perry was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital for medical attention.

Perry was treated at a hospital and released the same day, according to borough police.

Contact Sarah Cassi at [email protected]

A Middletown man has been charged with child abuse.

‘I can’t believe it,’ says a Pennsylvania convenience store clerk who had her hair ripped out by a violent customer.