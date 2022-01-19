Police say a pregnant teen from central Pennsylvania has gone missing.

Police in central Pennsylvania say a pregnant teen has gone missing.

According to police, a pregnant Carlisle teen was reported missing on Tuesday.

Loritta Smith, 16, was reported missing from her family’s home on Monday night.

She was absent from school on Tuesday and has yet to return home.

According to police, Smith is 7 months pregnant.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or leave a tip on their Crimewatch page.

