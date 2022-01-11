Police say a robbery at a restaurant in central Pennsylvania was justified.

The restaurant owner who fatally shot a suspected robber last week will face no charges, according to police.

Around 6:45 p.m., Rickey Cox Jr., 33, tried to rob the Asian Best restaurant on 15 North Penn Street.

Cox was shot and killed by the store’s owner.

The shooting has been ruled a justifiable homicide, according to the York City Police Department, following an extensive investigation and consultation with the York County District Attorney’s Office.

The restaurant was permanently closed as a result of the shooting, according to a Facebook post by the owners.

A member of the owners’ family then created a GoFundMe account to assist them financially and emotionally following the shooting.

Over (dollar)10,000 had been donated as of November 11.

