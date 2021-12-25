Police say a soldier accused of murdering a woman in Pennsylvania was recently ordered to pay her child support.

The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa., by Brian C Rittmeyer

According to Allegheny County Police, a man charged with fatally shooting a woman in Tarentum has a 5-month-old child with the woman and was recently ordered to pay child support.

Wilkinsburg resident DaShawn Frederick, 26, surrendered to authorities on Thursday night.

In the month of December, he was charged with homicide.

Arquwonna Wright, 30, was fatally shot 16 times.

Frederick was on active duty in the US Army and stationed in Hawaii, according to a criminal complaint filed by Allegheny County Police.

From December to January, he was on leave.

January 10th to January 10th

Detectives said they learned of two in the Pittsburgh area from the Army Criminal Investigations Division.

Frederick, according to police, rented a silver Mitsubishi Outlander in December.

15 and dropped it off at Pittsburgh International Airport on December 15 as planned.

Four days after the shooting, it’s the twenty-fifth day.

A silver SUV, a Mitsubishi Outlander, was seen on video footage from the shooting at Main Street and Fifth Avenue, according to police.

Wright is seen walking toward the SUV’s driver side, then turning to walk away before collapsing on the street, where she was found dead, according to police.

A muzzle flash can be seen coming from the SUV’s driver’s side, according to police.

Tarentum police arrived at 11:06 p.m. to investigate.

The month of December has arrived.

At that location, officers responded to a report of shots fired and a woman lying on the ground.

Minutes later, medics pronounced her dead on the scene.

When the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas ordered Frederick to pay child support to Wright, police did not specify in the complaint.

He was ordered to pay her (dollar)635 per month, with nearly (dollar)2,200 in back payments.

A resident of Wright’s apartment building claimed to have heard two people arguing before hearing multiple gunshots, according to detectives.

Detectives said they obtained cell phone records showing Wright made an 88-second call to a Frederick number around 11 p.m., five minutes before the shooting.

Frederick was arrested early Friday morning and charged with criminal homicide.

He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh, where he was denied bond.

A preliminary hearing for him is set for January.

