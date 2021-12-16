Police say a teen has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for more than a month.

Authorities in York County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since November.

Janiyah Hardy moved out of her Spring Garden Township home on November 1st.

When she walked away, police said she was wearing a teal backpack and a black, red, and white Fila backpack.

She could be in the area, or have traveled to Harrisburg or Philadelphia, according to investigators.

Hardy stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Hardy should call 911 or the Spring Garden Township police department at 717-843-0851 immediately.

