Police say a truck carrying 100 monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania, and some are now missing.

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) —

(AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania on Friday, prompting authorities to search for at least three of the monkeys who appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick of the Daily Item, the truck carrying the animals collided with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County.

Pelachick said the truck was on its way to a lab.

Residents who may have seen the monkeys are asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662.

There was no word on whether anyone or anything was hurt in the crash.