Police say a woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a Harrisburg store overnight.

According to police, a woman was shot in the overnight hours of Sunday at a Harrisburg grocery store.

At 2:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to Market 24, 304 N 2nd Street, in response to an alarm.

During the storm, police discovered a woman inside the store with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and as of Sunday afternoon, she was still in critical condition.

One suspect was detained on the spot, while the others were taken to the police station for questioning.

According to police, everyone known to have been involved in the shooting has been identified, and there appears to be no public danger.

Although no one at the store was available to comment on the shooting on Sunday afternoon, an employee confirmed the store was open at the time.

Police in Harrisburg are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 717-558-6900.

Crimewatch, the department’s website, is also a good place to leave tips.

