Police say a woman was beaten to death with a pipe at a Pennsylvania office building.

Police in Pennsylvania say a woman was beaten to death with a pipe in a building.

A 31-year-old woman from New Jersey was beaten to death with a pipe inside a Philadelphia office building on Wednesday, police said, and a man was arrested at the scene.

According to Philadelphia police, the woman was attacked shortly after 2 p.m. at the Regus building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street in the city’s Old City section.

With severe head injuries, she was rushed to the hospital and died around 3:15 p.m.

According to a police spokeswoman, a man was arrested and the weapon was recovered.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the woman knew the assailant and they had previously fought.

However, there was no indication of a motive.

The woman’s name has not been released, nor has any information about the man who was arrested.

Regus, according to its website, provides office space, coworking space, and other types of workspace.

A company representative could not be reached for comment right away.

