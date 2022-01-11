Police say an ex-fiance stalked a woman in central Pennsylvania, lurking at her house and texting her hundreds of times.

Police say an ex-boyfriend stalked a woman in central Pennsylvania, lurking at her house and texting her hundreds of times.

According to court documents, after she broke up with him for cheating on her, her ex-fiance stalked her for a month and threatened to kill anyone seen with her.

In an affidavit of probable cause, Elizabethtown police said Andrew T Fellenbaum, 36, was charged Monday with burglary, stalking, loitering, and harassment as a result of his alleged actions since the couple ended their engagement in early December.

According to the affidavit:

Investigators received 750 screenshots of text messages sent by Fellenbaum to his ex-fiancee, in which he expressed his love for her and admitted he messed up their relationship.

He refused to hand over his house key and garage opener at first, until she threatened to call the cops.

According to the affidavit, Fellenbaum begged her to take him back and threatened to kill anyone else he saw with her, claiming that “no one could have her if he couldn’t.”

Fellenbaum became so enraged during a phone call with his ex-fiancee that he punched out a car window, according to her.

Until the end of December, the woman continued to receive harassing phone calls and texts.

She had two videos of Fellenbaum checking the front door knob and looking through the windows at her home off Masonic Drive at the end of December.

According to the affidavit, on the second visit, Fellenbaum left a dry cleaning bag and a bag containing the game “Jeopardy” at the front door.

The woman told police she’d seen Fellenbaum’s car parked in the area and knew he’d been sleeping in it for several days following the break-up.

According to the affidavit, when Elizabethtown police arrived, Fellenbaum exploded and said his ex was the problem, not him.

He allegedly told them that he had property at her house and that he had a right to be there.

On January, Fellenbaum and the woman spoke on the phone.

He told her he’d be at her house the next day at 7, and that he’d be there the next day.

According to the affidavit, she told him he wasn’t welcome.

The woman went out to dinner with another man in January, according to the affidavit.

Fellenbaum’s unoccupied car was parked near her house when she arrived at 8 p.m.

She and the man she was with…

