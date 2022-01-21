Police say an Ohio man stole a car without realizing a teen was sleeping in the backseat.

That’s a powerful wake-up call.

When a man in Findlay, Ohio, stole a car from a dealership, he got a little something extra in the backseat: a teen snoozing.

According to the New York Post, 32-year-old Justin M Vaughn spotted the 2012 Audi A4 at the Taylor Hyundai dealership, got behind the wheel, and speeded away, presumably thinking no one would notice and that he would get away with it.

But Fate has a sense of humour: it turns out that 19-year-old Raylon Scott was fast asleep in the back of the car, completely unaware of Vaughn’s presence.

Scott and his pal Kharisma Guajardo went to the dealership with the intention of selling the car.

Something happened between them arriving and the car being sold, so Scott decided to take a nap.

Needless to say, the carjacking most likely threw a spanner in the works for the nap and the entire sale.

Scott, on the other hand, deserves credit for his quick thinking: according to a press release from the Findlay Police Department, the teen began texting Guajardo about his whereabouts and what Vaughn was up to.

The police soon caught up to the Audi, which led them on a high-speed chase before Vaughn crashed the vehicle in Seneca County.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash, and Vaugh is now facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.