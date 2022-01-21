Police say another dog was killed in a suspected bear attack in a town in New Jersey.

A second dog has been killed in a suspected bear attack in a town in New Jersey, according to police.

Late Wednesday, a dog in Sussex County, New Jersey, was mauled to death, not far from where a 400-pound black bear killed a dog and bit its owner in January.

Tommy, Bill Pierce’s 5-year-old Yorkie, was let out in the backyard around 10 p.m., according to NJ Advance Media.

Pierce claimed he went looking for the dog when he didn’t return.

Pierce went out back and saw bear tracks and blood in the snow, as well as his beloved dog, who was mortally wounded near the woodline,” Sparta Police Lt.

According to a statement by John Lamon.

“I took the dog to the animal hospital, but there was nothing they could do,” Pierce said.

“The injuries were very serious.

Tommy had been badly clawed, and you could see the skin poking through the fur,” Pierce explained.

Pierce said he saw bear tracks in the snow as well.

The existence of bear tracks was confirmed by a Sparta patrolman who responded to the scene, according to Lamon.

“The bear tracks and blood led into the woods,” Lamon explained, “but the officer was unable to locate a bear at the time.”

The attack happened less than three weeks after an 81-year-old woman said her dog was killed by a black bear weighing at least 400 pounds.

Pierce claims his 113-acre property borders the yard where the first attack occurred, according to police.

The attack was reported to the Fish and Wildlife Division of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday night, according to Lamon.

A DEP spokesman said earlier this month that the bear involved in the first attack would be apprehended and euthanized “due to the aggressive behavior” displayed in the incident.

It was unclear whether the bear had been apprehended on Thursday.

An attempt to reach a DEP spokesman for comment was unsuccessful.

“They (the DEP) set a trap, but as far as I know, they haven’t been able to catch the bear,” said Lamon.

Pierce and his wife have been deeply shaken by the death of their Yorkie, who he described as “outgoing and friendly as could be,” at the hands of a wild animal….

