Police say mattresses and couches were dumped on the battlefield at Gettysburg.

Police say mattresses and couches were dumped on the Gettysburg battlefield.

Two couches, three mattresses, and other items were dumped on the Gettysburg battlefields on Monday night, causing havoc.

Someone dumped the couches, mattresses, box spring, and metal bed frame on the battlefield near Long Lane and Sunset Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Gettysburg police.

The registration number of the vehicle involved was given to police, according to authorities.

“If you do not remove these items immediately, you will face criminal charges,” police warned.

Call the Adams County 911 Center at 717-332-8101 if you have any information about the illegal dumping.

More information can be found at INFOSURHOY: