Police say two people were killed in a crash on Route 30 near Lancaster.

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 30 near Lancaster, according to police.

According to Lancaster County police, two people were killed in a Wednesday morning crash that shut down both sides of Route 30 for hours.

According to West Hempfield Township police and PennDOT, a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a box truck occurred on Route 30 east around 9:13 a.m.

According to 511PA, the crash shut down both Route 30 east and Route 30 west between the Columbia/Marietta exit and the Prospect Road exit.

Between the Mountville exit and the Columbia/Marietta exit, Route 30 west is closed.

a Sergeant

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, according to Doug Ober.

The identities of those who were killed were unknown at the time.

Responders hope to reduce the westbound closure to a lane restriction soon, according to Ober.

According to him, the eastbound side of the highway will most likely be closed for a longer period of time.

Route 30 may remain closed for another three hours, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler.

The highway had to be shut down for a long time, according to Ober, so Lancaster County’s crash reconstruction team could arrive and begin their investigation.

