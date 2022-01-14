Police Scotland has issued a search warrant for Kacey Kerr, a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Kacey Kerr, 15, has been reported missing from her home in Glasgow’s Toryglen area. Police Scotland is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Kacey was last seen around 7.50 p.m. on Lubis Avenue in Glasgow, on her way to Curtis Avenue.

She is white, 5ft 7in tall, and has long dark brown hair.

Kacey was also dressed in grey jogging bottoms, a white t-shirt, a black jacket with a furry hood, and black Converse sneakers.

She is a frequent visitor to Glasgow City Centre, as well as the Gorbals and Govanhill neighborhoods.

“Our concerns, as well as those of Kacey’s family, are growing for her well-being as she has now been out of touch for a number of hours,” said Inspector Ryan Curran of the Cathcart Police Department.

I’m appealing to the general public, as well as anyone who may have seen Kacey or knows where she is, to call 101 and report incident 3133 of January 13, 2022.

“I’m also pleading with Kacey to contact her family or us to let us know she’s safe.”

You are not in any danger, Kacey; all we want to know is that you are safe and that you return to your family.”

