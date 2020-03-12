Police seal off major junction in central London in…

LONDON, March 11 – British police closed off a major junction in central London and a nearby underground train station was closed on Wednesday as officers investigated a suspicious vehicle.

Traffic was stopped at Elephant and Castle, a major thoroughfare for traffic into the capital from southeast London while police examined contents of a car.

“Officers are making inquiries after a suspicious vehicle was reported at 10.20hrs in St George’s Road, Elephant&Castle,” police said in a statement.

“Road closures are in place so please avoid for now.”

London’s Bakerloo underground train line was also suspended between Elephant and Castle and Lambeth North due to a security alert, the city’s transport authority said on Twitter.

