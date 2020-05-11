Police seal off park in Kent after body of teenage boy is discovered

Police have sealed off a park in Kent today after the body of a teenage boy was discovered.

Officers were sent to Dunorlan Park, Tunbridge Wells along with paramedics, at around 5am following the discovery of the body.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and a cordon was set up so police could carry out investigations.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the park has now re-opened.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: ‘Kent Police was called at 5.16am on Thursday, May 7, 2020 following the discovery of a body in Dunorlan Park, Tunbridge Wells.

‘Officers attended alongside South East Coast Ambulance and a teenage boy was declared deceased at the scene.

‘Officers are conducting initial enquiries but the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.’