Police Search For The Grouch Who Punched Sesame Place Worker Over Park’s Mask Requirement

Pennsylvania police continued its search Tuesday for a man who punched a Sesame Place employee over the park’s face mask requirement.

The incident began Sunday when a 17-year-old employee, whose name has not been released, asked a man and woman to put their masks back on while they were in the park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Under state guidelines, masks are required when out in public spaces to prevent possible coronavirus exposure. Sesame Place adopted similar requirements when it reopened due to the number of families commonly at the park.

The man and woman walked off, but later returned to confront the teen while he was working one of the park’s rides around 5 p.m. That’s when the man punched the teen, according to reports. Park security chased the man and woman as they fled the park and were last seen driving away in a car with New York plates.

Middletown Township Police Detective Lt. Steve Forman said the couple has not been identified.

The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Middletown, Pennsylvania, for his jaw injury from the punch. He underwent surgery on Monday and is still recovering from the encounter.

“We’ve been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery,” Sesame Place said in a press release.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation. Any further questions should be directed to them.”

Middletown police were only able to describe the couple as being in their 20s and 30s, but had no other information available. Police have asked anyone with information about the incident or the couple to contact police as soon as possible.