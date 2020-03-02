Police search Vic pub but robbers escape

Police have stormed a pub after a woman escaped two armed robbers, only to discover they’d escaped.

Officers arrived at the Westmeadows Tavern around 5am on Monday after a staff member saw his colleague being held against her will by two men, one of them with a gun.

Inspector Anthony Brown told reporters the woman escaped injury, but the experience was “violent and traumatising”.

Police established a cordon around the venue and conducted a search over several hours, but on Monday afternoon confirmed the two males had not been found.

Insp Brown said he believed the two men left through an unattended entrance before the cordon was in place.

CCTV footage will form part of the investigation.

Insp Brown said he was confident police did everything they could to locate the men in the time they had.