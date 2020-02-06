Police seized mobile phone linked to Manchester Arena bomb plotters, court told

An email address that translated as ‘We have come to slaughter’ was used to buy chemicals for the Manchester Arena bomb on Amazon, a court heard today.

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the bomber whose explosives were detonated in a deadly blast in May 2017, was linked to the address, the Old Bailey was told.

Abedi allegedly helped build the bomb which killed his older brother, Salman, and 22 others in the foyer outside the arena after a concert by pop star Ariana Grande.

The Old Bailey was told that a Gmail address [email protected] was set up to buy hydrogen peroxide, a vital ingredient for the TATP explosives, on March 20, 2017.

The email, translated from the Arabic, read: ‘To slaughter we have come’ or ‘We have come to slaughter’, Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting, told the court.

Hashem Abedi’s temporary phone was in the same area, 20 minutes before the publicly available Wifi was used at Hulme Market in Manchester to create the email address.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras also picked up his Toyota Aygo car on Princess Parkway nearby, ten minutes after the account was created and later at the Urban Exchange in the Ancoats area.

‘Much later on April 3 2017, this email address was provided to Amazon for the purchase of 30 litres of hydrogen peroxide,’ Mr Penny said.

‘The same email address was found, handwritten on torn up pieces of paper in one of the bins’ at the Abedi family address in Elsmore Road, Fallowfield, after the bombing, he added.

A phone downloaded during an airport stop two months before the attack provided a vital clue that later linked Hashem Abedi to the purchase of chemicals for the bomb.

Mohammed Soliman was known as ‘Little Mohammed’ to his employer at the same takeaway in Stockport where Hashem Abedi worked.

He was stopped at Manchester Airport on March 23, a week after Abedi had activated a temporary phone number that he used for just 13 days.

Mr Soliman’s phone was examined at the airport and digitally downloaded.

It emerged that the phone had two numbers for Abedi, one under the name ‘Hashem Alabade’ and the other, the temporary number, as ‘Hashem.’

Mr Soliman had also bought 10 litres of sulphuric acid using his Amazon account, on March 15, 20 minutes after £140 was paid into his Lloyds Bank account.

The order cost £106.16 with shipping of £22.30.

‘Later on, when these matters were being investigated, a link between Soliman, his purchase of 10 litres of sulphuric acid and the brothers Hashem Abedi and Salman Abedi was identified,’ Mr Penny said.

‘It was clearly no coincidence that someone with links to the brothers was being used to purchase sulphuric acid in large quantities and on their behalf.’

Hashem Abedi dropped the first phone at 9.45pm on March 16 after calling Mr Soliman and started using another phone number for just 13 days in March 2017.

He then tried to use another friend called Zuhir Nassrat to try and buy hydrogen peroxide, using his Amazon account to try and buy 35 litres of the chemical.

Mr Nassrat’s Amazon account logged on to an IP address at the Golden Tandoori Takeway in Great Ancoats Street, North Manchester on March 20.

‘The significance of which is, that of all the people in Manchester or indeed all the people in the UK for that matter, it happened to be this defendant, Hashem Abedi, who at the time was working shifts at the Golden Tandoori as a delivery driver and thus had access to their wifi,’ Mr Penny said.

The chemical was to be delivered to an address in Lindum Street, Rusholme, an unoccupied house owned by a housing association and let to a man of Libyan heritage called Ahmed Hamad who was abroad and allowed the Abedi brothers to use it from March 17 or 18.

‘Until now the brothers had been using their associates addresses and internet account to order and receive the materials,’ Mr Penny said.

‘This was clearly a laborious and potentially compromising activity.

‘The brothers needed a better system for ordering and the receipt of deliveries which might attract questions such as hydrogen peroxide.

‘The fact that they had an interest in acquiring large quantities of not just one but two chemicals, risked raising awkward questions in even the most gullible people.’

Hashem Abedi’s temporary phone number, ending in 263, was used to log in to Mr Soliman’s Gmail account to track the delivery of the sulphuric acid and was at an address in Victory Street in Rusholme as an attempt was made to buy hydrogen peroxide using Mr Nassrat’s details.

‘The significance is striking and the point is a straightforward one,’ Mr Penny said. ‘Whoever was interested in buying hydrogen peroxide using Mr Nassrat’s details was also interested in the progress of the Soliman sulphuric acid order.’

‘There is therefore a clear link between the ordering and acquisition of hydrogen peroxide and the defendant. The coincidences linking him with this activity could hardly, we say, be accidental.’

Abedi was detained in Libya on the day after the bombing and extradited back to Britain last July.

Mr Penny said: ‘The defendant later denied any link to the purchase of hydrogen peroxide. He said as much in a prepared statement that he gave some time after he was returned to the United Kingdom.

‘We say that assertion is a deliberate lie calculated to conceal the truth of his involvement in these events. If his link to the purchase of HP was innocent, why lie about it?’

When the attempt to buy hydrogen peroxide fell through because the card on Mr Nassrat’s Amazon account was no longer valid, another account was set up, using the email [email protected]

Hashem Abedi, 22, is also accused of the attempted murder of other concert goers at the concert in May 2017 and conspiracy to cause explosions.

He denies the charges and the trial continues.