Police Send Birdwatchers Home Regardless of How Rare the Thing Might Be

15 keen birdwatchers now find themselves in the unusual position of having been told off by police, after as many as 15 of them gathered in close proximity to enjoy looking at a type of bird you don’t often see. That’s fine in Animal Crossing, but not in real life nowadays.

Around 15 or so birdwatchers were found to have gathered in Cleeve Common to see a ring ouzel, a bird that’s black and grey and uninteresting to the majority of the population as it’s not got any pink patches or a huge tail and can’t be taught to say “bollocks.” For birdwatchers, though, it’s a big deal, as it’s on the red list of threatened species and there’s thought to be only 6,000 breeding pairs in the UK. Hence the coded call went out to all enthusiasts in the area when one was spotted, and they promptly gathered from afar with their specialist dark green viewing equipment. This broke all the new rules on non-essential trips and being near other people, as police said a distasteful 10 cars arrived at the site to view the bird.

The spotters have even been grassed up to the RSPB, although who knows what sort of punishment they might face. Expulsion from the mailing list? Made ineligible from buying the 2020 calendar? Losing the 10 per cent membership discount in the online shop? Local police officer Nick Westmacott explained: “On checking where they had travelled from, they had come from Birmingham, Swindon, Gloucester, Cheltenham and some from local Cotswold areas. The message is: Stay Home, Save Lives. All have been reported to the RSPB.” [BBC]

Image credit: Wikipedia