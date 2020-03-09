Police shocked Texas college student before shooting him dead

Police in Texas tasered a college student armed with a cleaver and a frying pan twice before an officer fatally shot him as he charged at them, newly released body camera footage reveals.

At 3am on January 21, officers found Darius Tarver, 23, carrying the kitchen equipment at an apartment building in Denton after receiving 911 calls about a man acting erratically, banging on doors and breaking lights with a pan.

Tarver’s family and their attorney have said the University of North Texas student was in the midst of a mental health crisis after suffering a brain injury in an earlier car crash.

Body camera footage released by the Denton police shows four officers confronting Tarver, who can be see descending a flight of stairs toward the cops and saying, ‘There is only one god. There is only one god above.’

The officers tell him repeatedly to drop the pan and butcher knife or they’re going to use their stun guns. When he refuses to comply, an officer tasers Tarver.

The college student is seen next running toward the officer and a gunshot goes off.

Tarver then falls to the ground, police shout at him, ‘Stay down,’ and an officer appears to kick the knife away.

Tarver gets back up – yelling ‘My heavenly father’ and that he is not scared – picks up the frying pan and advances on the officers. Two shots ring out, causing Tarver to crumple to the ground, with police calling for medics are radioing in, ‘shots fired.’

The rest of the footage, taken from the officers’ four body cameras, shows the cops administering first aid by putting pressure on Tarver’s wounds.

The officers are heard saying among themselves that Tarver is unconscious and is not breathing, and has only faint pulse.

At 3.14am – just six minutes after police first encountered Tarver on the staircase – one of them declares, ‘No pulse.’

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. Officials have not released the names of the officers involved.

Police Chief Frank Dixon said at a Thursday news conference that he was releasing the body camera video ahead of the investigation going to a grand jury to stem false accusations and rumors.

‘Officers were called murderers and suspects, and I thought before this turned into civil unrest where we allowed one of our community members or police officers to be injured or worse, the time was now to get the facts out,’ Dixon said.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Tarver’ family, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the officers were ill-trained and responded poorly to a man experiencing an obvious mental health crisis.

According to the civil rights lawyer, Tarver was prematurely released from an ICU after being involved in the near-fatal car wreck a week earlier, and soon after began to show signs of mental complications.

Tarver’s father, Kevin Tarver, who is a chaplain with the McKinnely Police Department. said his son worked two jobs while earning a degree in criminal justice. He echoed Merritt’s words, saying that his son was not himself after the crash.

On the day of the shooting, he barricaded himself in his room while talking to himself about God, which prompted his roommate to call 911 and ask for help.

Merritt pointed out that the roommate said nothing on the 911 call about Tarver being violent or dangerous.