Police shoot an armed man with two guns at San Francisco International Airport, causing delays.

Police injure an armed man with two guns at San Francisco International Airport, which is closed as a result of the incident.

On Thursday morning, police shot an armed man at an airport, causing delays.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police were “onsite with the individual” who could have been armed.

This morning, around 7.30 a.m., police confronted the man.

As of 8.40 a.m., the incident had ended.

The man, who was said to have two guns at the airport, was shot and injured.

Police were responding to “an incident,” according to the airport’s official Twitter page.

The account continued, “Passengers in the area may be directed around the activity.”

Cops engaged with a “threatening individual,” according to a local NBC reporter, but it’s unclear what the individual was up to.

The identity of the person has also remained unknown.

There was no disruption to flight operations.

A traffic alert was also issued because a station at the airport was temporarily closed but reopened within 30 minutes.

Gunshots were allegedly heard at the airport, according to someone on social media, but this has yet to be confirmed by police.

