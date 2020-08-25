Police shoot man in Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — A man was shot by police in Kenosha in the southeast corner of U.S. midwestern state of Wisconsin on Sunday evening and was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to local media.

Police were answering a call about a domestic incident when the shooting happened.

A video posted on social media shows a man in a white shirt and black shorts walking to a gray van, followed by two male police officers with weapons drawn. As the man opens the door to get in, an officer grabs his shirt to hold him still, then appears to shoot him in the back at close range.

Seven shots were heard, local media quoted local residents as saying.

Large crowds soon gathered at the scene of the shooting, then walked down the sidewalk and street, occasionally chanting. The video showed people kicking at police vehicles.

A crowd of about 100 people had reached the Kenosha County Public Safety Building by late Sunday night, chanting “no justice, no peace.”

Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies came to the scene at the request of Kenosha police, as the shooting involved an officer.

The Division of Criminal Investigation under the Wisconsin Department of Justice is handling the investigation, local media reported. Enditem