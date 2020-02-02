Police shoot suspected stabber in Belgium – immediately after London attack (PHOTOS)

Police in the Belgian city of Ghent have shot and injured a knife-wielding woman, after she stabbed two people. The incident took place around an hour after a “terrorist” knifeman was shot dead by police in London.

According to Belgian news site HLN, a dark-skinned woman attacked two passers-by with a knife on the Bevrijdingslaan street in central Ghent. The woman reportedly stabbed one of her victims in the stomach.



#Update: The attacker in #Ghent, #Belgium was reportedly hit in the hand. Whether the victims he attacked with his knife suffered injuries is not clear. pic.twitter.com/utqbCgSHXO — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) February 2, 2020

Armed police officers neutralized the woman with a gunshot to the hand, and she was taken into custody.

NIEUWSFLITS: “Gentse politie schiet man neer, die 2 anderen had aangevallen met een mes” #gent#steekpartij#hln Lees meer via https://t.co/ZaA9aOCHhDpic.twitter.com/3Mxezg7lYI — HLN.BE (@HLN_BE) February 2, 2020

The two victims have been taken to hospital, but their condition is not believed to be serious.

A stabbing attack was reported in #Gent#Gant in #Belgium 🇧🇪 northwest on Sunday, according to Belgian mediaThe attacker assaulted two people and was shot by police. It is unclear whether there are injuries in the incidenthttps://t.co/UoH3ZOyfNQhttps://t.co/7rsd85FC2Qpic.twitter.com/iZICgAJgDG — Saad (@SaadAbedine) February 2, 2020

An investigation has been opened, and the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office has declined to comment at time of writing.

The attack came around an hour after police in London shot dead a suspected terrorist in the suburb of Streatham. The man attacked and injured two people with a knife, with one victim’s injuries described by police as “life threatening.”

In scenes similar to those in London, police in Ghent have cordoned off the Bevrijdingslaan, and emergency services are securing the area.

