Police shut down the M80 in Cumbernauld after a crash, and traffic was backed up.

Police close the M80 in Cumbernauld after a crash, and traffic is backed up.

A multi-vehicle accident near Junction 5 has caused all traffic to be halted.

During rush hour, police closed the northbound section of the highway.

During rush hour, the M80 was closed due to a serious crash.

Following the collision, police closed a northbound section of the highway, causing traffic to be held.

The incident appears to have occurred at Junction 5 at Auchenkilns, near Condorrat, on the approach to Cumbernauld, as reported by INRIX as a multi-vehicle accident.

The incident was confirmed by Traffic Scotland shortly before 8 a.m. this morning.

One of the two lanes is now operational again.

For more headlines delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for Glasgow Live newsletters.

“(hashtag)M80 Auchenkilns Lane 1 (of 2) has now reopened at junction 5 following an RTC,” according to the latest Traffic Scotland update.

“All lanes are open.”

“Traffic back to J3 is still heavy, with delays of 15 minutes or more.”

As commuters head north from Glasgow, the road is particularly congested at this time of day.

At this time, there are no additional details about the collision, and Glasgow Live has reached out to Police Scotland for comment.