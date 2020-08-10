Police truck rolls through crowd & ‘hits protester’ who jumped on its hood in Belarus (DISTURBING VIDEOS)

Amid chaotic protests in Minsk, Belarus, several disturbing videos posted online show a police van rolling through a crowd with a man clinging to its hood for several chilling seconds before falling near – or under – the wheels.

During one of multiple violent standoffs between protesters and riot police in the capital of Belarus on Sunday night, a police van was seen rolling through a crowd. Activists apparently tried to block the paddy wagon, with one man jumping on the vehicle.

Election in #Belarus: A truck hits a protester in #Minskhttps://t.co/iZgvwov1J6pic.twitter.com/1MqoqJE1dc — RT (@RT_com) August 9, 2020

As the truck sped away, the man stood on its front bumper holding onto the radiator grill, but eventually fell – or jumped off – onto the road, to the shock of the crowd.

Другой ракурс. Автозак сбил человека pic.twitter.com/6h76Q6kd83 — Беларусь інфармацыі (@NEXTA_EN) August 9, 2020

Several activists rushed to the man, lying on the ground motionless, and led him away, amid flash bang explosions in their vicinity. His condition remains unknown.

Внимание! Видео содержит шокирующий контент.Автозак сбил протестующего в Минске. О состоянии пострадавшего пока ничего неизвестно. pic.twitter.com/bMIH4u7peD — TUT.BY (@tutby) August 9, 2020

While the disturbing incident was captured from multiple angles, it was not immediately clear if the vehicle actually ran over the man, or if he was lucky enough to dodge the wheels as the truck veered away slightly as he fell.

Sunday’s unrest follows a fiercely contested presidential election in which the opposition refused to accept the projected landslide victory of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. Multiple opposition activists and at least one officer were injured in clashes, but health authorities have yet to release any official casualty figures.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!