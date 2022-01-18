Police used Snapchat to track down a 14-year-old French girl who had been kidnapped, beaten, and gang raped.

On Friday evening, police officers were able to use Snapchat’s GPS to track the teen’s phone to a home in Marseille’s Cabucelle district.

A 26-year-old man who had offered to host the young girl after she ran away from home last week reportedly lured her into the cramped apartment.

However, she was allegedly forced to smoke cannabis before being raped by the suspect and another 64-year-old man.

The teen, who later told police she was forced to perform oral sex, was taken to the hospital for treatment before being returned to her family.

The two men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape of a minor on Sunday, but they maintain that the sex was consensual.

The kidnapping was first reported to police by the girl’s parents early Friday morning, when she sent messages on Instagram while her captors slept.

She admitted to being kidnapped and beaten, but she was too disoriented to say where she had been taken.

The girl was soon asked to turn on her Snapchat location so that police could track her down.

She allegedly communicated with officers via messaging apps after that, fearful of arousing her kidnappers.

When police arrived at the apartment building, they knocked on each door until the teen texted “yes” to confirm they were in the right place.

Cops allegedly discovered one of the suspects attempting to delete evidence from his phone as he was being taken into custody as they stormed the small apartment.

When the victim was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, it was discovered that she had been under the influence of drugs.

According to local media, she later had a medical examination, which revealed she had signs of “anal lesions.”

The case was later described as “rare” and “unique” by a policewoman at Marseille’s Information and Command Centre, who was praised for her innovative method of locating the victim.

“This rescue was made possible by Snapchat, but it was made possible above all by the brilliant idea of the young assistant policewoman from the Information and Command Center (CIC), without whom nothing would have been possible,” said Rudy Manna, department secretary.

“Snapchat alone would not have allowed these people to be arrested,” he added.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.