Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of TV star Caroline Flack.

The Love Island presenter, 40, was found dead at her rented flat on Saturday after taking her own life as she awaited trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

Scotland Yard’s directorate of professional standards reviewed all previous contact with Flack before making the referral on Wednesday.

It is standard practice for a referral to be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) when a person who has had recent contact with police dies, the force said.

A Met spokesman said no officers have been suspended, placed on restricted duties, or served with investigation notices, and no issues have been identified.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We will make a decision on the level of our involvement after carefully assessing the information we have received.

“Receipt of a referral does not mean an investigation will necessarily follow.”

Flack stepped down from the current series of the ITV2 dating show after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault at a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in December.

The court heard that, in the aftermath of the alleged incident at her then flat in Islington on December 12, Flack told police “I did it” and then warned she would kill herself.

Flack was released on bail but was ordered to avoid any contact with Burton, who did not support the prosecution, ahead of the trial next month.

An unpublished Instagram post, shared posthumously by her family on Wednesday, revealed she felt the “walls” she had built around herself had “collapsed”.

She wrote: “I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night.

“But the truth is… It was an accident.

“I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

“But I am not a domestic abuser.

“We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.”