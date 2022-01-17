Police were looking for a British synagogue terrorist weeks before he was killed in a Texas shooting.

Police were on the lookout for a British synagogue terrorist weeks before he was killed in a Texas shooting.

POLICE searched for a British man weeks before he was shot dead in a Texas synagogue after holding four people hostage.

Two officers went to a rented flat where Malik Faisal Akram’s brother used to live.

However, they were informed that Akram was not present and that his brother had relocated to Pakistan during the March 2020 lockdown.

“About three or four weeks ago, two detectives knocked on his door asking for Malik,” a neighbor in Blackburn, Lancs, said.

“They didn’t say what they needed him for, but they had to say something.”

Following a 12-hour siege in Colleyville, Texas, Akram, 44, was shot and killed by a SWAT team on Saturday.

On December 29, he flew to New York and stated that he would be staying at the Queen’s Hotel.

However, he traveled to Texas and stayed at a Christian-run shelter for several days before purchasing a firearm.

During the siege, Akram demanded the release of terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, dubbed Lady al-Qaeda after being convicted of attempting to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

What spooks knew about Akram before he flew to the United States is still a mystery.

He was not on the US no-fly list, but it was unclear whether he was on MI5’s long list of over 20,000 suspected extremists.

The investigation will focus on Akram’s mental health, according to security sources, with brother Gulbar blaming his sibling’s actions on medical issues.

The precautionary arrest of two teenagers in Manchester is thought to have been based on evidence from his phone.

There was no evidence of any threat to the UK, according to Whitehall sources.

Akram, a petty criminal suspected of being a follower of hate preacher Anjem Choudary, was barred from Blackburn magistrates’ court in 2001 for telling an usher that he wished he’d died on one of the 911 planes.