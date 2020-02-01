Police WRESTLE four-year-old girl away from alleged drunk driver who crashed into a parked truck

Officers have wrestled an injured child from the arms of an allegedly aggressive and drunk woman after she crashed into a parked truck in northwest Sydney, police say.

They said the 30-year-old woman became aggressive when officers found her walking from the scene of the crash – about 9.45pm on Tuesday in Kellyville – with the preschooler in her arms.

The four-year-old girl had been in the back seat of the car and sustained minor injuries, NSW Police said on Wednesday.

Officers took the child from the woman following a ‘short struggle’, they added.

The woman was charged with high-range drink driving after blowing 0.172 in a breath alcohol test.

She is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on March 5.