Policeman filmed ‘choking’ woman after she refuses to wear coronavirus face mask

Shocking footage shows a police man with his hands around a woman’s throat during an arrest – after she refused to wear a face mask.

The clip – which shows the woman shouting “he’s choking me” – was taken in Melbourne, Australia, yesterday.

Rules in place since last month mean people must wear a mask in public or face a fine of more than £100.

In the video, the 21-year-old woman is clearly seen not wearing a face covering – but her boyfriend pleads with the officer saying she has a medical reason.

She is shown arguing with the police officer, who first grabs her arm as the row heats up.

In the ensuing struggle, the woman appears to grapple with the policeman, who then grabs her around the neck.

As onlookers gather, the woman shouts “get the f*** off me” and “what the f***”.

A second police officer arrives, telling the woman to let go of her colleague – but the policeman does not appear to loosen his grip.

The woman, with red hair, is seen lashing out at the officer after being pushed against a wall, before attempting to kick the female law enforcer.

She shouts: “What are you doing? You’re f****** choking me. You’re f****** choking me, dude, what the f***.”

Another clip then shows the male officer sitting on top of the woman as he waits for backup.

Her boyfriend is seen shouting: “She went to the doctor yesterday. Look what you’re causing. You’re f****** hypocrites.

‘There’s a man on a girl and you choked her.

‘For what? For a mask? For not having a mask? Look how pathetic you are! Are you serious? Just for not having a mask?”

Victoria Police said the woman was arrested for refusing to “provide identification for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions”.

A spokesman told the Daily Mail : “Police made the decision to arrest the woman after she failed to provide her name and address.

“She then became physically aggressive and kicked a female officer to the upper body.

“The woman continued to resist arrest and had to be taken to ground before being arrested.”

She was later charged with resisting police and assaulting an officer.