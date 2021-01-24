Policeman killed, 2 injured as clash erupts in Afghanistan’s western Herat city

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — One policeman was killed and two others were wounded as clash erupted in Police District 11 of Herat city, the capital of western Herat province on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said.

The clash erupted at 11:00 a.m. local time in Kocha-e-Dash area of Police District 11 and as a result, one policeman was killed and two others were injured, the official added.

Two attackers were arrested, Walizada said.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Herat province has yet to make comments. Enditem