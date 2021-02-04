Policeman killed, 3 injured as blast strikes police van in Kabul

KABUL, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — A policeman was killed and three others were injured as a blast struck a police vehicle Wednesday in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said.

The blast targeted a police vehicle in Tangi Tarakhil area of Police District 15 in the morning rush hour, as a result one policeman lost his life and three others injured, the official said without providing more details.

However, he added that investigation is underway.

Targeted attacks, mostly in the shape of magnetic bombs, has increased in Afghan big cities including Kabul.

A day earlier on Tuesday four targeted explosions left at least two deaths in Kabul city. Enditem