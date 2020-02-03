Policemen patrol at Daxing International Airport in battle against coronavirus

Policeman Wu Shengzao answers a call at lunchtime in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2020. Chinese authorities have tightened measures to battle the novel coronavirus epidemic as a growing number of people hit the road and return to work after the Spring Festival holiday. Wu Shengzao, 34, is a policeman working at the Daxing International Airport. During the anti-virus battle, Wu and his colleagues spend days patrolling in the airport, measuring temperature of the passengers and checking their conditions and needs. (Photo by Peng Ziyang/Xinhua)