Polish economy may expand by over 3 pct in 2020: PM

WARSAW, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that despite the ongoing global economic slowdown, Poland’s GDP had a chance to increase by around 3.3 percent this year and in 2021, according to Polish Press Agency.

Morawiecki made the statement during a visit to the Marco packaging and labeling plant in Gliwice, a city in southern Poland.

Recalling the European Commission forecasts, according to which Poland’s economy will grow by 3.3 percent in 2020 and 2021, Morawiecki said they were “highly feasible.” He admitted that this would be a very strong growth at the time of global economic slowdown.

Speaking about the recent macroeconomic data published by Poland’s Central Statistical Office, the prime minister said that Poland recorded a 1.1-percent current account surplus, and that the current account was proof of the economy’s competitiveness. “Never before have we received such good data,” he noted.

“These are successive data showing the strength of the Polish economy. A foreign trade surplus, a current account surplus, strong GDP growth this year and a strong one next year — all these show the optimism of the Polish economy,” he added. Enditem