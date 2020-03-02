Polish factory activity shrinks for 16th month in Feb -PMI

WARSAW, March 2 – The decline in Polish manufacturing activity stretched into a 16th month in February, a survey showed on Monday, with output and new orders falling at similar rates to January.

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing rose to 48.2 from 47.4 in January but remained below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.

The reading was just above the consensus forecast of 48.0 in a Reuters poll.

The improvement on the January reading was mainly due to longer supplier delivery times, which lengthened the most in five months in February.

“Poland’s manufacturing downturn remained entrenched in February,” said Trevor Balchin, Economics Director at IHS Markit, which compiles the Poland Manufacturing PMI survey.

“Reinforcing the picture of supply chains being under pressure, input price inflation accelerated sharply to a 13-month high in February and was above the long-run survey average.”

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email [email protected] (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)