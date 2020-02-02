Polish goalkeeper Majecki joins AS Monaco

WARSAW, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Polish goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki has signed a four-year contract with AS Monaco to leave Legia Warsaw on June 2020, the French club announced on Thursday.

According to the paper “Przeglad Sportowy” the 20-year-old set a new transfer record of the Polish Ekstraklasa after AS Monaco paid 7 million euro for him. The goalkeeper will play for Legia on loan until the end of the season.

“We are pleased to welcome Radoslaw Majecki to AS Monaco, as he is a very promising young goalkeeper. At 20, Radoslaw recently was called up for the Polish national team. He also starts for his club Legia Warsaw, the current leader of the Polish championship, with whom he will continue the season,” said Oleg Petrov, the general director of AS Monaco in the interview for the official site of the club.

“I’m very proud to sign for AS Monaco, a big club in the French Championship. I will do everything to end the season as well as possible with Legia Warsaw before starting this new adventure,” commented Majecki.

The Pole has played 45 games in Legia, including 8 games in the European competitions. In Monaco he will share the dressing room with his compatriot, the defender Kamil Glik.