Polish House of Commons votes for election by post

The Polish House of Commons has adopted a proposal to amend the electoral law so that the presidential elections of May 10 can take place by post. The idea for such a ‘postal election’ comes from the government party Law and Justice (PiS), which wants the elections to continue despite the corona crisis. Their candidate, current President Andrzej Duda, is doing very well in the polls. The opposition opposes an election in the middle of the corona crisis and speaks of a ‘coup’.

PiS’s proposal won the majority by four votes. The vote in the House of Commons was preceded by weeks of debates and a violent conflict in the coalition. The leader of a small PiS coalition partner resigned yesterday, but his party MPs voted to amend the election law.

The opposition has long advocated postponing the elections. She has been complaining about unequal opportunities in the campaign for weeks. Where Duda was still fully visible on state television, the opposition had to stop all campaign activities because of the corona crisis. Unfair, says Duda’s biggest challenger Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska from the right-wing liberal Civic platform. She previously called for a boycott of the elections.

Practically impossible

According to the opposition, election by post is not only susceptible to fraud, but also logistically an impossible task, with ballot papers that must be delivered, posted and counted within a month.

But PiS is keen to hold the elections on May 10. Duda is in such good shape that he may be able to get a majority of votes in the first round. A second round is then not necessary. The PiS fears that Duda will attract fewer voters if the corona crisis continues.

For the PiS, elections in the usual way with polling stations and ballots that go from hand to hand are not an option. A survey showed that only 30 percent of Poles would vote then, for fear of catching the virus.

Senate has yet to agree

Opposition leader Kidawa-Blonska says PiS is committing a coup to maintain full power in Poland for years to come. The rule of law must return. I will ensure that it comes back, “she writes on Twitter.

The law has not yet been introduced. The Senate has yet to agree. The senators cannot change the proposal, only return it in its entirety to the House of Commons. They have 30 days to do this. There are then only a few days left to arrange an election by post. That seems impossible, but experts point out that the proposed legislative change also includes a one-week shift in the election.