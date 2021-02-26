Polish legend complains about safety restrictions at World Ski Championships

WARSAW, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The legendary Polish ski jumper Adam Malysz complained about the organizers of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2021 in Oberstdorf, Germany due to the additional tests for COVID-19.

Malysz is one of the most titled ski jumpers in history as he took four Olympic medals as well as four world titles. The former athlete came to Oberstdorf as a sporting director of the Polish team.

So far the PCR tests for coronavirus had to be performed in Oberstdorf every 4-6 days, but the local health department has tightened the rigor. It was decided that all participants of the event have to additionally pass antigen tests every two days.

“I don’t know what they want to prove, because these tests are done on a regular basis,” Malysz said in the interview for Polish media on Tuesday.

“If we have to do tests every two days and pay horrendous money for them, maybe it was better to cancel this championship. The Norwegians were scared, so they canceled Raw Air and all other sporting events that were to be held at their home. Meanwhile, the Germans decided not to take such a step, but at the last moment they put all the teams in a really difficult situation. If the organizers wanted to take additional tests, they should go to hotels and test all participants instead of gathering people in one place,” Malysz added.

Poland is considered as one of the favorites for the podiums of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Enditem