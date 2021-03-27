Political advisors discuss measures to promote voluntary tree planting

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese political advisors on Friday brainstormed ideas for further improving and promoting voluntary tree planting across the country.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, presided over the political advisor teleconference and delivered a speech.

Wang stressed the importance of improving quality and overcoming formalities for formalities’ sake when carrying out voluntary tree-planting activities, thus contributing greater to the realization of peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

Twelve political advisors put forward their suggestions during the conference, while another 200 voiced their opinions via an online platform.

They proposed adopting coordinated management measures covering mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grasslands and deserts, and better integrating voluntary tree planting with ecological restoration and rural vitalization.

They also suggested carrying out “Internet plus voluntary tree planting” activities, as well as strengthening publicity and education, especially among young Chinese people. Enditem