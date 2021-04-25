Political advisors discuss strengthening patriotic education among HK, Macao youth

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese national political advisors convened a bi-weekly seminar on Friday to discuss strengthening patriotic education among young people in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR.

The seminar, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Strengthening patriotic education among young people in the two SARs is an important work that concerns the long-term stability and security of Hong Kong and Macao, Wang said.

Wang called for focusing on solving problems and taking targeted measures in conducting the work.

All sectors should be encouraged to offer care, support and help to young people in the two SARs, he said.

Ten political advisors and special representatives invited to the meeting put forward their suggestions, while nearly 80 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform.

The political advisors stressed the significance and imperative of strengthening patriotic education among young people in the two SARs.

They suggested establishing in the two regions education systems suited to the “one country, two systems” principle to ensure that their education sectors are managed by patriots.

The political advisors suggested reforming the school curriculums, textbooks and teachers’ training and evaluation in Hong Kong and Macao.

They also suggested strengthening media management to foster good social atmosphere for the healthy growth of the young generation, as well as improving the policy support for young people in the two regions to study, work and live in the mainland. Enditem