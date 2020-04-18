Political advisors discuss talent training for foreign-related legal services

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) — Chinese national political advisors convened a biweekly seminar on Friday to discuss training more legal professionals for foreign-related legal affairs.

Noting that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, strengthening talent cultivation for foreign-related legal affairs is of great significance, said Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), who presided over the meeting and made a speech.

Given China’s conditions, Wang urged efforts to train high-caliber personnel for foreign-related legal services that can better help safeguard national sovereignty, security and the interests of the people.

At the meeting, 12 political advisors and representatives from academia put forward their suggestions on the issue. Meanwhile, more than 120 political advisors voiced their opinion through a mobile platform of the CPPCC National Committee.

Political advisors proposed strengthening the top-level design and overall planning for nurturing foreign-related legal service personnel, and improving the system for bringing in skilled workers, training, selection and management.

They also called for accelerating the establishment of a disciplinary system of international law with Chinese characteristics, and with a practice-oriented personnel fostering mechanism, breaking professional barriers between foreign-related legal services and government agencies, academic institutions and enterprises. Enditem