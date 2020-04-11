Political advisors plant trees in Beijing

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese political advisors on Thursday attended a voluntary tree-planting activity in Beijing, as part of their efforts to contribute to building a Beautiful China.

The event was held at the Xishan National Forest Park in Beijing’s Haidian District, during which over 400 saplings of different types of trees were planted.

It was attended by vice chairpersons of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and more than 100 staff members of the working organs of the CPPCC National Committee.

The CPPCC National Committee working organs have consistently organized voluntary tree-planting activities in spring for years.